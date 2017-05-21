The former high school team of a Cal rugby player who was paralyzed during a game earlier this month arrived home in Sacramento on Sunday carrying a national championship trophy. Marianne Favro reports.

It was an emotional day for members of the Jesuit High School rugby family after the team paid tribute to Robert Paylor, a varsity player at Cal who was partially paralyzed from the chest down during the Golden Bears' national title game May 6 at Santa Clara University.

Cal rugby player Robert Paylor.

Photo credit: ABFlyer

The Jesuit High players were greeted by fans and families at the airport upon their return home from Kansas City, where they defeated Gonzaga to capture the national high school crown. The players had dedicated the championship tournament to Paylor, saying his strength as he recovers from the severe injury led them to victory, even as many of the players were sick with the flu.

"I’m wearing my Robert Paylor Strong wristband," player Carlos Ramirez said. "He was on the team with my brother, and he is a great guy, and this win was for him."

Jesuit coach John Shorey said he texted and talked with Paylor, who watched the game from his hospital room in the Bay Area.

"It was an amazing game; it was almost as if it was scripted for a movie," Shorey said. "Our players rose to the challenge; I'm very proud of them."

The players also signed a ball for Paylor. It's Jesuit's eighth national title.

Paylor’s family says he has a long road to recovery, but they add they are blown away by how positive he's been since the accident. A GoFundMe page to help him with medical expenses has topped a half-million dollars.