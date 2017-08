Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 06: Jeff Samardzija #29 and Gorkys Hernandez #66 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after they both scored on a bases loaded two-run RBI single from Hunter Pence #8 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the third inning at AT&T Park on August 6, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)