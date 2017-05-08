Parolee, Sex Offender Arrested at Santa Rosa Junior College

A parolee and registered sex offender from Orange County was arrested Monday at Santa Rosa Junior College, where he was attending classes using a different name, the SRJC District Police Department said.

Daniel Jaebok Lee, 41, was wanted since October in Orange County for a felony violation of sex offender registration requirements. His past offenses include indecent exposure, child molestation, attempted lewd acts on a child under 14 and assault with intent to commit rape, college police said.

Campus police became aware of Lee because of reported unusual behavior in one of his classes, police said.

"There were quality of life medical issues. He was reported to be despondent in class," Lt. Robert Brownlee said.

Police conducted a routine threat assessment and learned Lee was using an alias to attend the college as a student, failed to register as a sex offender and illegally fled Orange County where he was on parole, Brownlee said.

After a week's search, Lee was arrested outside a class at Emeritus Hall around 10:50 a.m. Monday. He was booked in the Sonoma County

Jail and will be extradited to Orange County, police said.