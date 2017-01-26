Peaceful Protest in SF Calls For Halting Pipeline Projects | NBC Bay Area
Peaceful Protest in SF Calls For Halting Pipeline Projects

By Jean Elle

    Protesters march in the street near the federal building in San Francisco on Thursday night. (Jan. 26, 2017)

    A peaceful yet determined crowd gathered at the federal building in San Francisco on Thursday night, calling on new leaders at the federal level to shut down oil pipeline projects.

    The protesters numbered in the hundreds and peacefully took over the street at the corner of Seventh and Mission, urging President Donald Trump to change course on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline projects.

    "If he changed his mind now he would be a hero," protester William Jerome of San Francisco said.

    Trump signed an executive action Tuesday allowing the controversial pipeline projects to move forward. The Obama adminstration had blocked the projects after months of protests.

    "It's making us stand up stronger and speak up louder," said Ricardo Cisneros.

    Activists say they are fighting to protect the environment and resources, a battle that is even more urgent with a Republican in the White House.

    If Rex Tillerson becomes the next Secretary of State, the former CEO of Exxon has 60 days to decide if the pipelines will be built to carry oil.

    Protesters said Thursday they are digging in, determined to shut down the projects for good.

    "We're not giving up; nobody is giving up," Cisneros said.

