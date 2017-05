A pedestrian was killed in a train accident at Grant and Railroad avenues in San Lorenzo on Wednesday. (May 3, 2017)

Alameda County Fire Department officials received a call around 8 a.m. that a pedestrian was hit by a train.



They believe the pedestrian was a juvenile, but cannot confirm the information at the moment. The Alameda County Sheriff and Union Pacific Police are on the scene investigating the accident.