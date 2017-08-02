A car is mangled after crashing at a busy intersection in San Jose on Wednesday night. (Aug. 2, 2017)

A man was clinging to life late Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop in San Jose, police said.

The crash reportedly involved at least two vehicles, possibly three, traveling south on Merdian Avenue, near Curtner Avenue during the evening commute. Witnesses say the white car and a black car, and possibly a third car, made contact. The white car hit the man at the bus stop and a tree before stopping.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver also was injured and taken to a hospital.

Resident Nicky Sawhny said he heard a big thud and came outside to find four men climbing out of the smashed vehicle.

"They all crawled out," he said. "I don't know how they got out of the car. Look at it from all sides. Impossible they came out."

People who live at the busy intersection said collisions are common there. Mike Morris said he has a brick wall around his front yard to keep cars out of it.

"The previous owner built the wall because of cars in the yard," he said. "We've twice had the wall damaged. It cost $15,000."

Police were still at the scene late Wednesday night, trying to piece together what happened. The intersection of Meridian and Curtner remained shut down late Wednesday night as police investigated.