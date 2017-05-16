Penalty Phase Kicks Off in Sierra LaMar Trial

One week after Antolin Garcia-Torres was found guilty of killing Sierra LaMar, the penalty phase of the case begins. Kris Sanchez reports.

One week since finding Antolin Garcia Torres guilty of killing 15-year-old Sierra LaMar, jurors will return to the South Bay courtroom Tuesday to contemplate the convicted killer's fate.

Life in prison or the death penalty is on the line, and both sides of the courtroom are expected to lean heavily on emotions.

Garcia Torres' legal team is expected to attempt to evoke sympathy for their client by addressing a history of domestic violence and sexual abuse involving his father that impacted Garcia Torres during his childhood. On the other hand, prosecutors will push home the damaging impact that Sierra LaMar's disappearance has had on her family.

"This is no longer about guilt or innocence," legal analyst Steven Clark said. "This is now about emotion and the impact of this crime on Sierra LaMar's family."

The penalty phase is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. A total of four documents were submitted to the court before Tuesday's session. One asks for a separate psychological evaluation of Garcia Torres to be conducted by the district attorney's office. A second document rebukes that request because it violates the convicted killer's rights to stay silent during the trial.

Another motion filed by the district attorney's office opposes a doctor's testimory regarding the impact of pesticides on Garcia Torres. The final motion provided the jury's instructions.



If jurors decide on a death sentence, that decision must be unanimous.



