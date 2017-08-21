Penn's Absence is Looming Large for Raiders

Left tackle Donald Penn (above) has missed all of training camp and two exhibition games during his surprise holdout. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

One thing the Raiders didn’t think they’d have to contend with in training camp was a hole at left tackle. With Pro Bowler Donald Penn in place, Oakland was set.

But when Penn decided to hold out for a better deal – he’s still sitting out – the Raiders were forced to adjust. Offseason acquistion Marshall Newhouse, the anticipated starter at right tackle, has switched over to the left side, with second-year man Vadal Alexander taking most of the snaps with the first team at right tackle.

Rookie David Sharpe also has been getting more action than anticipated at both positions.

Offensive line coach Mike Tice remains hopeful that Penn and the team can reach a deal that will have Penn back in the starting lineup for the season opener against the Titans on Sept. 10. Penn already has missed all of camp, plus the team’s first two preseason games.

Yet Tice is staying optimistic, and believes the extra snaps players are getting – Alexander and Sharpe, in particular – could help in the long run.

“It’s always good when you develop depth,” Tice told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

Tice said he has to work with the cast he has.

“Right now I have Marshall on the left and I have Vadal on the right and I have David doing a little bit more each day, playing both sides. That’s what we have. I can’t sit here and wonder when D.P. is going to come back. Right now I’ve moved forward with Marshall on the left and Vadal is on the right and David is swinging. That’s reality right now. I can’t think that there’s going to be something else there until it’s there.”

Kevin Patra, an analyst for NFL.com, says, however, that Penn’s holdout is significant.

“(It) is one of the training camp storylines flying under the radar,” Patra wrote. “The Raiders’ offensive line is a strength of the team. But if Penn’s holdout lingers into the regular season, it could throw the whole Oakland offense out of whack.”