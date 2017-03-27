15 Sickened by Pepper Spray Release at Stonestown in SF

Police and fire personnel responded to the Stonestown Galleria mall in San Francisco late Monday for a reported incident involving pepper spray.

At 8:06 p.m., multiple people reported a pepper spray or a similar chemical being released inside the mall, located at 3251 20th Ave., police said.

The mall was not evacuated, but a few stores were closed, San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

At least 15 people complained of some kind pain and were treated at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is in stable condition, fire officials said.

The source of the pepper spray had not been located and police continued to investigate.