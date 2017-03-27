15 Sickened by Pepper Spray Release at Stonestown in SF | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

15 Sickened by Pepper Spray Release at Stonestown in SF

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area file
    File image of San Francisco Fire Department engine.

    Police and fire personnel responded to the Stonestown Galleria mall in San Francisco late Monday for a reported incident involving pepper spray.

    At 8:06 p.m., multiple people reported a pepper spray or a similar chemical being released inside the mall, located at 3251 20th Ave., police said.

    The mall was not evacuated, but a few stores were closed, San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

    At least 15 people complained of some kind pain and were treated at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is in stable condition, fire officials said.

    The source of the pepper spray had not been located and police continued to investigate.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices