Peterson or Lynch May Still be on Raiders' Radar

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (above) may still be considering coming out of retirement with the Raiders. (Getty Images)

Adrian Peterson or Marshawn Lynch?

Both veteran NFL running backs are still looking for teams, and the Raiders may be interested in both, one or none, depending on sources and media reports.

Peterson, the former Viking, had a visit with the New England Patriots Monday, but left without a deal, according to the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager. Eddie Borsilli of SiriusXM NFL Radio reported that Peterson’s actual “desired destination” is the Raiders, but Oakland is “locked in on acquiring Marshawn Lynch.”

Lynch would seem to be a target more in line with the Raiders’ needs. At 30, Lynch is almost two years younger than Peterson, and he’s coming off a year out of football, having retired from the Seahawks after the 2015 season, so he'd be rested. Plus, Lynch grew up in the East Bay and is the sledgehammer-type back the Raiders especially need after the departure of Latavius Murray in free agency.

Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group wrote recently that Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio indicated his team will soon add a bigger back to complement young runners DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard, who excelled as rookies alongside Murray in 2016.

“When it’s all said and done there’s a strong likelihood we’ll have a guy that can give us some of that power running,” Del Rio told McDonald.

The Seahawks still hold the rights to Lynch and would have to be compensated in some way if Lynch decides to come out of retirement to sign with Oakland.

Recently, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said of news that Lynch is considering playing again: “I know that he is somewhat entertaining the thought of it. I can’t tell you how strong it is.”

The other option, of course, is that the Raiders are just exploring all options and will instead select a younger power back in the annual NFL draft that begins April 27.