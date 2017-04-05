A truck driver died after crashing into a sound wall on Moorpark Avenue and South Cypress Avenue in San Jose. (April 5, 2017)

One person died in a vehicle collision on Wednesday morning in San Jose, police said.

At 3:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Moorpark Avenue and South Cypress Avenue on a report of a pick-up truck that crashed into a sound wall.

When officers arrived, they located a white truck that had sustained major damage. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity will not be released until the county coroner has notified the next of kin.

This is the 13th fatal collision in San Jose this year, police said. Both directions of Moorpark Avenue were shut down immediately following the accident.

Further details are not yet available.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at (408) 277-4654. Anonymous tips can be called to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.