Free-agent wide receiver Pierre Garcon is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers when the free-agency period begins Thursday, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The 30-year-old free wideout, who sent the last five seasons with the Washington Redskins, is likely to make $16 million in his first year with the 49ers, Mortensen tweeted, citing league sources.

Garcon, a nine-year veteran who debuted with the Indianapolis Colts in 2008, hauled in 79 receptions for 1,041 yards and three touchdowns in 2016. He also caught nearly 70 percent of passes thrown his way, the highest mark in his career since his quiet rookie campaign.

San Francisco's new head coach Kyle Shanahan was Garcon's offensive coordinator in Washington back in 2013, the wide receiver's most productive season. Garcon grabbed 113 receptions for 1,346 yards and five scores.

Investigative Congress May Change Law Following NBC Bay Area Investigation

The 49ers recently signed Jeremy Kerley, the team's No. 1 target in 2016, to a three year deal, but the organization decided to part ways with Torrey Smith, a deep threat target who was rarely successful in uncorking the lid of opposing defenses during his two-year run with San Francisco.