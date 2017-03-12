Pilot Dies After Small Plane Crash in Oakdale

A man was killed when the plane he was piloting made a hard landing and collided with a pickup truck, setting both on fire in central California's Oakdale Airport.

The Modesto Bee reported witnesses saw the plane coming in slowly before making a landing Saturday they described as "a little hard."

Fire officials say the plane, a Challenger II CWS, had been flying in the area for about 30 minutes before landing.

The Oakdale Police Department said it was a single-engine plane and that the victim's name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Contractor Johnny Freitas said he was working on a home nearby when he saw the plane land very close to the runway's edge and bounce a few times.

Freitas says he and another contractor rushed to help but the fire was too intense.