In a part of Pleasanton where crime is usually uncommon, police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly grabbed a woman walking alone on Main Street toward her house.

Police said the victim was leaving a restaurant just after midnight Friday when she saw an early 90’s Honda Accord drive past. She said the driver made a U-turn and parked on West Angela Street.

The 43-year-old Pleasanton woman said she heard the car’s door open and the driver climb out. The next thing she knew he had grabbed her from behind in a “bear hug,” police said.

The woman started screaming and was able to break free from the attacker. She quickly dialed 911, but the suspect jumped into his car and drove away.

The suspect is believed to be roughly 35 to 40 years old with short brown or black hair, and a muscular build. He was between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6-feet tall, weighed about 200 to 230 lbs., and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The suspect’s “long” face was clean shaven, while he was described as “clean cut” and “good looking,” according to police.

Police said that a lot of businesses in downtown Pleasanton have surveillance cameras. They are hoping footage will provide them with leads as to the suspect’s identity.

The seemingly random attack unsettled Kip Willis.

“It’s very sad to hear no matter where it is,” the Pleasanton resident said. “In your own town, it puts you on edge a little bit.”