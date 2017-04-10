Plug Stops Fuel Leak of Sunken Barge in San Francisco Bay | NBC Bay Area
Plug Stops Fuel Leak of Sunken Barge in San Francisco Bay

By Associated Press

    US Coast Guard
    A sunken barge just south of the Bay Bridge. (April 7, 2017)

    Authorities have plugged the leaking fuel vent on a 112-foot-long barge that capsized last week.

    The East Bay Times reported there were no new signs of fuel leaking into San Francisco Bay as divers conducted an underwater assessment Saturday of the barge that sank south of the Bay Bridge.

    Authorities were preparing to clean a maximum of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 300 gallons of lube oil.

    The barge has a crane and is under contract with Bay Area Rapid Transit. It was positioned near an underwater rail tunnel that carries BART's commuter lines between San Francisco and Oakland. The barge is used by divers who do underwater anti-corrosion work on the tube.

    The agency's engineers say the tube is not damaged. There are also no reports of damage to wildlife.

    A salvage plan is underway.

    Published 2 hours ago
