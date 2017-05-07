A man is in custody after firing shots at officers in East San Jose Sunday morning, police said.

Police originally received reports around 8 a.m. about a man with a gun along the 2200 block of Tully Road, according to police. When officers arrived, the man opened fire. A brief gun battle between the man and police ensued, but the man managed to hop some fences and flee into a mobile home park.



Officers set up a perimeter and managed to find the man roughly two hours later, according to police. He was arrested and transported to the Santa Clara County jail.



Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus lines 12, 22, 26 and 70 between King and Quimby roads were rerouted to avoid the area during the incident, according to the transportation agency.



Further information was not available at the time.