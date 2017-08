Police have issued a shelter-in-place in San Francisco's Tenderloin district while a bomb squad investigates a suspicious device.

A suspicious device prompted a shelter-in-place order in San Francisco's Tenderloin district on Wednesday afternoon.

A bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate the device and the shelter-in-place order was lifted at about 2 p.m., police said.

During the investigation, police told people to avoid the area of Turk and Leavenworth streets, near the Golden Gate Theatre.

No other information was immediately available.