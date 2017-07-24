Shots Fired Inside Apartment at Santana Row in San Jose

San Jose police on Monday responded to the popular Santana Row shopping mall after gunshots rang out inside a luxury apartment complex.

The initial call at 12:45 a.m. alerted authorities to reports of shots being fired at the Misora apartment building located at 388 Santana Row, according to police.

Responding officers found that shots had been fired inside an apartment, according to police. At least one bullet traveled into a neighboring unit, but no one was hit.

One man inside the apartment where the shots were fired was arrested for possession of a firearm and shooting into another unit, according to police. Another man inside the apartment was briefly detained and questioned before being released.

The detained man said he was asleep at the time of the shooting and did not hear the shots when they were fired.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. It is not clear if the shooting was accidental or if there was a motive behind it.

Further information was not available.