Police activity was reported in Martinez on Thursday morning.

According to an email from the city's Police Department around 11:30 a.m., people were advised to shelter in place near Blum Road and Hillside Lane. They were also urged to go indoors, close all doors and windows, and stay off the phone.

People were also asked to avoid using their phones and to not call 911 unless faced with a life-threatening emergency.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.