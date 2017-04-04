Police Activity Prompts School Lockdown, Shuts Down Roads in Napa | NBC Bay Area
Police Activity Prompts School Lockdown, Shuts Down Roads in Napa

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Police activity prompted a school to be placed on lockdown and road closures Tuesday afternoon in Napa.

    West Park Elementary was placed on lockdown at about 2 p.m., according to the Napa Valley Unified School District. The lockdown was lifted about an hour later. All students and staff are all safe, district officials said.

    Police also shut down Linda Vista Avenue from West Park to West Pueblo avenues during the investigation, authorities said.

    No other information was immediately available.

