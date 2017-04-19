Police Activity Shuts Down Train Service at Walnut Creek BART Station | NBC Bay Area
Walnut Creek BART Station Closed
Police Activity Shuts Down Train Service at Walnut Creek BART Station

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

    File image of a BART train.

    No BART train service is going through Walnut Creek Wednesday afternoon because of an unstable man hanging from the aerial rafters of the station, BART spokesman Taylor Huckaby said.

    Authorities are afraid the rumbling from the trains could cause the man to lose his grip and fall, which is why they have halted service at the station.

    The incident began around 1:30 p.m. and BART police have responded to negotiate with the person, Huckaby said.

    Pittsburg/Bay Point trains are turning around at Lafayette and SFO-bound trains at Pleasant Hill until the situation is resolved, and passengers can expect delays of more than 20 minutes, Huckaby said.

    Parallel bus service is running between Pleasant Hill and Lafayette and passengers should speak to station agents to be directed to the buses, he said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago
