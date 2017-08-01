Alleged burglary suspects fleeing from Fremont police on Tuesday crashed their car into a house.

Three suspects were taken into custody outside a house on Isherwood Way and Nicolet Avenue, where a number of police cars were gathered.

NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger captured footage of a blue car that had plowed into and damaged the residence.

The house is located near Brookvale Elementary School.

Further details were not immediately available.

