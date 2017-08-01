Burglary Suspects Crash Car Into Fremont House in Attempt to Evade Police - NBC Bay Area
Burglary Suspects Crash Car Into Fremont House in Attempt to Evade Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Alleged burglary suspects fleeing from Fremont police on Tuesday crashed their car into a house. 

    Three suspects were taken into custody outside a house on Isherwood Way and Nicolet Avenue, where a number of police cars were gathered. 

    NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger captured footage of a blue car that had plowed into and damaged the residence. 

    The house is located near Brookvale Elementary School. 

    Further details were not immediately available.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
