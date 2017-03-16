Police have rifles at the ready Tuesday night as they search for a shooting suspect in Hayward that is considered armed and dangerous. (March 14, 2017)

A man arrested Wednesday in San Francisco on suspicion of a rash of robberies is the fourth suspect in a Hayward officer-involved shooting near the Cal State East Bay campus that killed a teenage girl earlier in the week, according to police.

Officers from the Hayward and San Francisco police departments took the man into custody around 8 p.m. Wednesday. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for multiple robberies, police said in a statement.

Video Antioch Teen Killed in Shooting Near Cal State East Bay

The suspect has not yet been identified, but Hayward police said they are "confident" that all the people connected to the deadly incident have been identified and are in custody or with their parents. There is no risk to the community, police said.

The chaotic manhunt began about 5:20 p.m. when Fremont police detectives spotted a car in Hayward that was believed to be connected to a slew of armed robberies in the East Bay city and across the Bay Area, Hayward police said.

When police approached the vehicle located at an apartment complex at 25200 Carlos Bee Blvd., the driver rammed the detectives' vehicle before fleeing the scene with three other people, according to Hayward police.

The Fremont detectives responded by firing at the car, striking one female inside, Hayward police said.

The car eventually crashed near the intersection of Campus Drive and Oaks Drive and one male passenger ditched the scene on foot, Hayward police said. Two other people inside the car, a man and a woman, were taken into custody. The man was arrested on robbery charges, and the woman was interviewed before being released.

The second female passenger, who was struck by gunfire, was treated at the scene by firefighters, but she later died at the hospital. Police said the victim was 16-year-old Elena Mondragon of Antioch.

The two injured Fremont police detectives were treated and released from a nearby hospital, Hayward police said.

The Hayward Police Department, which has been named as the primary investigative agency for this case, is continuing to piece together details about the shooting. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is also conducting a parallel investigation.