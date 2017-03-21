Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect in Lafayette | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect in Lafayette

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A suspect who kidnapped an East Bay man and forced him into a Chase bank to withdraw money has been arrested, police said. Elyce Kirchner reports.

    (Published 35 minutes ago)

    A suspect who kidnapped an East Bay man and forced him into a Chase bank to withdraw money has been arrested, police said.

    At 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, police officers responded to a suspicious circumstance at the Chase Bank at Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette.

    Police said a customer at the bank told staff he was being forced to withdraw money by someone who threatened and beat him at his home on Sweet Drive.

    The suspect, identified by police as 26-year-old Manuel Bustos, took a shotgun from the victim's home, forced him into a car and drove to the bank.

    Bustos waited in the vehicle while the victim went in and notified bank staff.

    Officers arrived at the bank and detained Bustos at gunpoint, police said.

    Bustos will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include kidnapping, robbery, burglary and a stolen automobile, police said.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices