Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect in Lafayette

A suspect who kidnapped an East Bay man and forced him into a Chase bank to withdraw money has been arrested, police said. Elyce Kirchner reports.

A suspect who kidnapped an East Bay man and forced him into a Chase bank to withdraw money has been arrested, police said.

At 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, police officers responded to a suspicious circumstance at the Chase Bank at Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette.

Police said a customer at the bank told staff he was being forced to withdraw money by someone who threatened and beat him at his home on Sweet Drive.

The suspect, identified by police as 26-year-old Manuel Bustos, took a shotgun from the victim's home, forced him into a car and drove to the bank.

Bustos waited in the vehicle while the victim went in and notified bank staff.

Officers arrived at the bank and detained Bustos at gunpoint, police said.

Bustos will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include kidnapping, robbery, burglary and a stolen automobile, police said.

No other information was immediately available.