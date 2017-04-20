Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Stabbing Danville Teen

A teenager from Antioch and 22-year-old man from Brentwood have been arrested in connection with a stabbing a Danville teen late Wednesday night.

Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Mikado Place. At the scene, officers located an 18-year-old who had sustained a stab wound.

The teenager was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The victim is listed in stable condition and was able to describe for police the suspect and vehicle he was driving.

Police said the suspect also stole the teenager’s money and other belongings.

The investigation led police to a 17-year-old, whose identity has not been disclosed because of his or her age, and Luc Foglizzo. Foglizzo is in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. It is unclear where the teenage suspect is being held.

The suspect face charges including assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and armed robbery, according to police.