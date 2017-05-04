The intersection in East Palo Alto where two teens were struck and injured Wednesday in an apparent hit-and-run. (May 4, 2017)

Investigators in East Palo Alto on Thursday continued searching for a driver who struck two teens and fled the scene in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon.



The two teen boys were taken to the hospital after being the victims of an apparent hit-and-run in East Palo Alto. They are expected to survive, police said.

The boys, both 15, were hit near the intersection of Cooley Avenue and Runnymede Street at a little before 4 p.m. as they were crossing the street. They were both taken to Stanford Medical Center, one with significant injuries and one with serious injuries.

Police said they were struck by a green Ford Ranger pickup that appeared to have failed to stop at a stop sign and then drove off after hitting the boys, officials said.

"Right now, we're trying to piece together whether this was intentional or if it was some kind of accident, and the person just fled the scene because he was scared," Sgt. Angel Sanchez said.

Police did not release the names of the victims.