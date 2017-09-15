San Jose woman, Jelena Pajić, 30, is being sought by her family and police after she was last seen Aug. 14, 2017. (Sept. 15, 2017)

Police and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old San Jose woman who was last seen a month ago after leaving for an unspecified camping trip.

According to officials, Jelena Pajić left for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip without telling anyone where exactly she was headed to. Friends ofPajić say it was common for her to take solo trips without telling anyone the location. The only clue she gave was that she was going somewhere 'pretty.'

“There is nothing to indicate that she has been a victim of any type of crime at this point. It just appears that she went missing voluntarily,” said SJPD Officer, Gina Tepoorten. “We have not recited any information to think she was a victim of any type of crime at this point.”

Police still don’t have any leads even after checking her credit cards and cell phone records. Patich drives a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 with the licence plate number 76YH248, according to police.





Friends of Jelena Pajić took to social media on Thursday hoping to get the public to help in their search and have even started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay costs for a private investigator.

San Jose police request anyone that sees her to contact the department's missing person unit at (408) 277-4786 or (408) 277-8990.