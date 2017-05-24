Police Identify Man Shot Dead at San Jose Wienerschnitzel | NBC Bay Area
Police Identify Man Shot Dead at San Jose Wienerschnitzel

This marks San Jose's 12th homicide of 2017

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Police on the scene of a shooting death at Wienerschnitzel. (May 19, 2017)

    Police on Wednesday identified a man who was shot dead at a Wienerschnitzel restaurant last week as a 38-year-old San Jose resident.

    Officers who responded to the eatery on the 900 block of S. First Street around 10:10 p.m. Thursday found George Garza suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

    Garza was taken to Valley Medical Center, but was pronounced dead. 

    Further details about a motive or suspect information were not immediately available.

    Thursday night's death marks San Jose's 12th homicide of 2017.

    For more information, call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867. 



