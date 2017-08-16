For the second time in as many days, the California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in the East Bay. Bob Redell reports.

Police Investigate Second East Bay Freeway Shooting in Two Days

For the second time in as many days, authorities are investigating a freeway shooting in the East Bay.

The most recent shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday along Interstate 880 just south of Highway 92, just about four miles from an early Monday shooting that left a man critically injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses to the Hayward shooting told officials that they saw a "person hanging out of a car window shooting at another vehicle," according to CHP Sgt. Ted Montez.

Two teenagers were riding in the car that was fired upon, according to Montez. The passenger in that vehicle suffered minor injuries after being cut by broken glass.

The suspect or suspects have yet to be located at this time.

Officers shut down northbound 880 temporarily to collect evidence, Montez said.

It is not clear what prompted the shooting.

Further information was not available.