Police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping in San Francisco late Wednesday.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. on Forest Side Avenue in the city's West Portal neighborhood, officials said. Police said a girl was walking in the area when a man got out of a vehicle, grabbed her and attempted to get her in the vehicle, according to police.

The girl started screaming and several witnesses came to her aid, police said.

The suspect, described to be in his 20s, took off southbound on Forest Side Avenue from Taraval Street.

No further information was immediately available.