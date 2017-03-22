Police Investigate Report of Attempted Kidnapping in San Francisco | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Investigate Report of Attempted Kidnapping in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File image.

    Police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping in San Francisco late Wednesday.

    The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. on Forest Side Avenue in the city's West Portal neighborhood, officials said. Police said a girl was walking in the area when a man got out of a vehicle, grabbed her and attempted to get her in the vehicle, according to police.

    The girl started screaming and several witnesses came to her aid, police said.

    The suspect, described to be in his 20s, took off southbound on Forest Side Avenue from Taraval Street.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices