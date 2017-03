Police on Tuesday were investigating a shooting in a business park off Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City.

The Redwood City Police Department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that a man was dead, but it remains unclear whether his death is connected to the shooting.

Westbound Saginaw and Penobscot drives were closed during the investigation, police said.

There is no outstanding threat to public safety, according to police.

