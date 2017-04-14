Vacaville Police Investigate Triple Shooting That Left Victims in Critical Condition | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Vacaville Police Investigate Triple Shooting That Left Victims in Critical Condition

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vacaville Police via Twitter
    Police officers on scene of a triple shooting in Vacaville.

    Three people are in critical condition after being shot late Thursday in Vacaville, police say.

    Several gunshots rang out just before midnight at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Aegean Way. Several 911 callers reported the incident to police.

    Responding officers found that a man, a woman and someone police classified as a juvenile had sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries, according to police.

    Police said around 8:30 a.m. Friday that citizens helped them hone in on at least one suspect who was described as a man in his 20s, who was wearing a black hooded sweater. Investigators are collecting information about a possible second suspect. 

    People with details about the shooting are asked to call Detective Aaron Potter at 707-469-4827.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices