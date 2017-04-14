Three people are in critical condition after being shot late Thursday in Vacaville, police say.

Several gunshots rang out just before midnight at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Aegean Way. Several 911 callers reported the incident to police.

Responding officers found that a man, a woman and someone police classified as a juvenile had sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries, according to police.

Police said around 8:30 a.m. Friday that citizens helped them hone in on at least one suspect who was described as a man in his 20s, who was wearing a black hooded sweater. Investigators are collecting information about a possible second suspect.

People with details about the shooting are asked to call Detective Aaron Potter at 707-469-4827.

Check back for updates.