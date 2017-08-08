A Santa Clara police armored unit responded to a home where two bodies were found Tuesday. (Aug. 8, 2018)

Police on Tuesday responded to a home in Santa Clara where two elderly people were found dead, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Homestead Road around noon and saw what appeared to be two dead persons through the window of a home, police said. Officers made entry and confirmed the deaths.

The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

Police did not provide the manner in which the people died and have not identified the victims, but they added there is no danger to the public.