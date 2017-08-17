1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting Near Downtown San Jose - NBC Bay Area
2 Shot Near Downtown San Jose
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting Near Downtown San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    Two people are suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting near downtown San Jose, police say. (Aug. 17, 2017)

    One man is dead and another is hospitalized in stable condition following a shooting Thursday night near downtown San Jose, police said.

    The shooting was reported at 9:37 p.m. Thursday near 8th and Taylor streets. The shooting appears to have happened outside the Taylor Street Night Market, across the street from Gordon Biersch Brewery.

    Police said the suspect(s) fled the scene on foot and have not been identified.

    No other information was immediately available.


