A police investigation was underway Thursday morning at a 24-Hour Fitness in Sunnyvale for a man who was hanging out in the parking lot who allegedly ended up dragging an officer who was trying to stop him with his silver sedan.

Santa Clara Police Lt. Craig Middlekauff told NBC Bay Area that officers who were patrolling the border between Santa Clara and Sunnyvale spotted the man who was acted "suspiciously" in the parking lot of the gym at 1211 E. Arques Ave.

When they approached him, Middlekauff said they found out he was wanted on several misdemeanor warrants. When they tried to apprehend him, he took off in his silver sedan. An officer had his arm on the driver at the time and ended up getting dragged a bit, Middlekauff said, which is why officers in several cities are now looking for him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting arrest.

No shots were fired, Middlekauff said. He said officers know who they were looking for, but he didn't want to make that information public.