Police Officer Chasing Murder Suspect Rams Patrol Car Into Vehicle in Oakland: PD
Police Officer Chasing Murder Suspect Rams Patrol Car Into Vehicle in Oakland: PD

By NBC Bay Area staff

    An Oakland police officer was responding to a Wednesday night call about a murder suspect chase when his car struck another vehicle, police said.

    The police department on Thursday is investigating the collision, which ocurred around 9:30 p.m. on Hillside Street and 96th Avenue. 

    The police officer and three people inside the other car sustained minor injuries. Pictures from the scene show a blue car that had climbed a curb.

    The suspect in the Wednesday chase was wanted for murder and has been taken into custody, according to police.

    Further details about the police officer, the extent of the injuries and the murder suspect were not immediately available.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago
