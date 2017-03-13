Police Officer Shoots Dog in Downtown San Francisco | NBC Bay Area
Police Officer Shoots Dog in Downtown San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

    An on-duty San Francisco police officer on Saturday shot a dog that charged at him, according to police.

    The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of Kearney and Post Streets, police said. The officer was directing traffic when the dog ran at him.

    The dog was hit in the leg and suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to police. It was transported to a veterinarian.

    The dog's handler, who was holding onto the dog's leash when it ran off, was detained, according to police.

    No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago
