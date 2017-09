Officers and paramedics work the scene where a San Francisco police patrol car struck and injured a pedestrian Sunday. (Sept. 16, 2017)

A San Francisco police patrol vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian Sunday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

The incident occurred at 23rd Avenue and Judah Street in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood.

The female victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

No further details were available.