Police respond to an officer-involved shooting in Richmond. (Aug. 2, 2017)

An armed-robbery suspect was fatally shot by Vallejo police following a vehicle pursuit that ended in Richmond.

The pursuit started around 5:20 p.m. in Vallejo and ended in the 3400 block of Richmond Parkway where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

A machete was also seen in the area.



No other injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.