Police Release Video, Bank Offers Reward in Berkeley Robbery

In a screen shot from surveillance video, a bank robbery suspect walks out of a Wells Fargo branch in Berkeley with a stash of cash, brandishing a pistol as customers and employees lie on the floor.

Wells Fargo Bank is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of a suspect in a Dec. 15 bank robbery at a branch in Berkeley.

The Berkeley Police Department obtained and released surveillance video of the robbery taking place at 1095 University Ave. The suspect seen in the footage was described as a black male, about 40 to 60 years old, with a slim to medium build, 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a gray and black beard and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. He was armed with a silver colored revolver, police said.

RAW: Surveillance Video Captures Bank Robbery in Berkeley Wells Fargo Bank is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of a suspect in a Dec. 15 bank robbery at a branch in Berkeley. (Published 29 minutes ago)

The suspect passed the teller a note demanding the contents of her drawer, police said, and is seen pointing a handgun at multiple employees and customers during the heist.

Police believe the suspect fled on foot, as no getaway car was seen. Security photos showed the suspect was wearing a leather jacket over his hooded sweatshirt with a watch cap over the hood on his head.

Berkeley detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect. Members of the community who have information regarding the suspect’s identity are encouraged to call the Berkeley Police Robbery Detail at 510-981-4793 or Berkeley Police Dispatch at 510-981-5900.