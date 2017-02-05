Car Chase, Foot Pursuit Ends with Arrest in San Jose

Police in San Jose on Sunday temporarily blocked off a section of roadway on the border of San Jose and Santa Clara while they combed the area for an armed suspect, according to police.

The police activity originally began around 1 p.m. when a male driver, who was believed to have flashed a gun at some point earlier in the day, was spotted by police. Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect sped away from the scene, according to police.

The driver led police on a chase to the area around Walnut Grove Avenue and Bascom Avenue when he ditched the car and bolted on foot, police said. Police, with guns drawn, set up a perimeter around 1260 North Bascom Avenue.

The male suspect was later found and taken into custody, police said. A gun was present during the arrest.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including a brandishing violation, according to police.