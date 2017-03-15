One suspect in the East Bay on Wednesday remains at large following a deadly officer-involved shooting near the Cal State East Bay campus that began when a man rammed a police vehicle with a stolen car, according to Hayward police. Bob Redell reports.

Suspect on the Loose After Fatal OIS in Hayward

One suspect in the East Bay on Wednesday remains at large following a deadly officer-involved shooting near the Cal State East Bay campus that began when a man rammed a police vehicle with a stolen car, according to Hayward police.

The chaotic manhunt began about 5:20 p.m. when Fremont police detectives spotted a car in Hayward that was believed to be connected to a slew of armed robberies in the East Bay city and across the Bay Area, Hayward police said.

When police approached the vehicle located at an apartment complex at 25200 Carlos Bee Blvd., the male driver rammed the detectives' vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to Hayward police.

The Fremont detectives responded by firing at the car, striking one female passenger, Hayward police said.

The male driver eventually crashed near the intersection of Campus Drive and Oaks Drive and then ditched the scene on foot.

By late Tuesday night, two police forces, using a helicopter and SWAT teams, were still searching a neighborhood at Campus Drive and Second Street. Several officers could be seen walking the streets toting rifles.

Campus Drive and Second Street were shut down during the search and investigation. Police were checking vehicles leaving the area and telling residents who want to get in to find somewhere else to stay. They said it's for their own safety.

The outstanding male suspect, believed to be armed and dangerous, is described as being roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build and short hair, according to Hayward police.

Earlier Tuesday, police said they had two others suspects in custody, Hayward police said. The female suspect, who was struck by gunfire, was treated at the scene, but she later died.

The two injured Fremont police detectives were treated and released from a nearby hospital, Hayward police said.

University police issued a shelter-in-place order for University Village earlier Tuesday evening as police investigated the scene. The order was lifted about 90 minutes later.

University spokeswoman Natalie Seulner said students and staff at the nearby student housing village on Carlos Lee Boulevard were told to shelter-in-place a little after 6 p.m., per campus police instructions, but she did not provide details.

Police added that students on the Hayward campus were not at risk.

Police did not provide details on what led to the shooting or why Fremont officers were involved.

The Hayward Police Department, which has been named as the primary investigative agency for this case, is continuing to piece together details as of Wednesday morning.