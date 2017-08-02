Police Search For Cyclist Who Shot Flare Gun at Driver in Concord - NBC Bay Area
Police Search For Cyclist Who Shot Flare Gun at Driver in Concord

Police release sketch of man suspected of shooting during altercation in June

By Bay City News

    Sketch of suspect in Concord flare gun shooting.

    Concord police on Wednesday released a sketch of a bicyclist wanted for allegedly shooting a motorist with a flare gun in late June after an altercation on Willow Pass Road.

    The shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m. on June 28 on Willow Pass in the area of the northbound Interstate 680 off-ramp, according to police.

    The altercation ended when the bicyclist took out a flare gun and shot it at the motorist, causing a serious injury. The victim has since been treated at a hospital and released, police said.

    The Police Department's major crimes unit released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a white or Hispanic man who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has brown hair and had a mustache.

    After firing the flare gun, the suspect ran away and left behind his blue Specialized mountain bike, which police have also posted a photo of.

    Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Detective Shawn Phalen at (925) 603-5858. People wishing to remain anonymous can contact the department's tip line at (925) 603-5836.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
