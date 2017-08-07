A similar vehicle to the one a kidnap suspect was last seen driving and its license plate number (inset).

Oakland police on Monday night were searching for a man, possibly armed, who they suspect abducted a woman, according to a Facebook post by the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate division.

Oakland police enlisted the help of other law enforcement agencies in the search for Ronald Armor, 32, who they believe abducted Erica Jones, a woman in her mid to late 20s, police said.

Armor was last seen driving a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with a California license plate of 5RDZ344. He may be armed with a silver handgun, police said.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the suspect vehicle should call 911, police said.

No further details were available.