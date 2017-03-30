Police Search For Suspects in Armed Robbery of Moraga Couple

A quiet street in Moraga where an elderly couple were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night. (March 30, 2017)

Police are looking for two suspects who robbed an elderly man and woman at gunpoint in a residential area of Moraga on Wednesday night.

At 10:27 p.m., Moraga police received a call of an armed robbery on Indian Wells Street.

According to police, the victims are in their 70s and had arrived home and parked in their driveway when they were approached by two men. The first suspect pointed a gun at the woman and took her purse and a bag she was holding. The second suspect pushed the man to the ground, causing him minor injuries.

When neighbor Ivan Tsou heard the screaming, he knew something was wrong. His wife went out and saw her neighbor in a tug of war with her purse.

"The one guy grabbed her purse," Tsou said. "She held on to her purse. She was really frightened."

Police said the suspects left the area and were last seen running east on Indian Wells Street toward St. Andrews Drive.

Officers from the Orinda and Lafayette police departments, and the Contra Costa County sheriff's helicopter also responded to the scene.

Police described the first suspect as an armed Hispanic man in his mid-20s who is between 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build and a mustache, and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and possibly glasses.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, between 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build, and was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police said people who live in safe cities should not feel they are immune to violent crime.

"Make sure we are aware of our surroundings; basic crime prevention techniques like locking your doors, make sure you’re not being followed," Moraga police Lt. Brian South said.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Lt. South at (925) 888-7052 or the Moraga Police Department at (925) 284-5010.