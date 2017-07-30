A Novato Costco store was the scene of a smash-and-grab jewelry robbery on Sunday. (July 30, 2017)

Novato police on Sunday were searching for three suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Costco store, police said.

About 10:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Costco at Vintage Oaks on reports of a robbery. Three suspects entered the store wearing surgical masks and proceeded directly to the jewelry display cases, police said.

The suspects used a hammer to smash the glass cases and stole numerous pieces of jewelry. They ran out of the store to a waiting vehicle and fled the area before officers arrived, police said.

No weapons were seen, and no one was injured during the robbery, police said. The suspects and suspect vehicle were not found.

Witnesses described the suspects as African American men, possibly in their 20s, police said. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan with paper dealer plates.

Police asked for the public's help in locating the vehicle and the suspects. Anyone with information should call 415-897-4361.