A car driven by carjacking suspects is overturned on the shoulder of an on-ramp to Highway 13 in Oakland. (Feb. 2, 2017)

Police were searching for two carjacking suspects in the area of Highway 13 and Broadway Terrace in Oakland on Thursday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The carjacked vehicle driven by the suspects overturned on the Broadway Terrace onramp to Highway 13 while it was being pursued, police said.

The car appeared to take out a tree on the shoulder of the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol was assisting police with the search. Motorists should expect delays on Highway 13 in the area, the CHP said.

No further details were available.