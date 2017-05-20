Police Search For Possibly Barricaded Suspects in San Jose

Police in San Jose set up a perimeter in hopes of locating two suspects. (May 20, 2017)

Police in San Jose on Saturday are searching for two possibly barricaded suspects accused of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Officers originally tried to pull the suspects over near Senter Road and Seven Trees Boulevard just before 5:45 p.m., according to police. The suspects, who were riding in a stolen vehicle, refused to stop.

A pursuit followed before the suspects fled on foot in the area of Bodie Court and Blossom Hill Road, according to police. That is where police set up a perimeter to help locate the suspects, who are believed to be hiding in a home.



Further information was not available at the time.

