A screen capture of security video shows one of two burglary suspects inside a Lafayette home. (May 17, 2017)

Lafayette police are asking for the public's help in tracking down two burglars who were caught on security video inside a home Tuesday.

The resident's Nest camera captured two males inside the home in the 900 block of Acalanes Road, where police later learned the suspects made off with several computers and tablets, among other items.

The video footage shows two men descending a staircase inside the home. The second suspect saw the device, disabled it and took it, police said.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood to see if neighbors had cameras that possibly showed a suspect vehicle, police said.

An Orinda Officer then advised that he had responded for a suspicious circumstance report in Orinda about an hour before the burglary report. A neighbor had seen a strange vehicle driving slowly in the neighborhood and reported it to police.

Investigators determined the vehicle to be a newer gray Chrysler minivan, police said.

The Orinda resident had talked with the van's occupants and later was shown the Nest video of the two subjects inside the Lafayette home, and he confirmed they were the same two individuals in the van.

Police were able to track down the van, but the suspects were still at-large. Police found a Nest camera inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to use a Tipline email at 94549tip@gmail.com or call 925-283-3680.