Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Pleasanton.

Daniel Romeo was last seen at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday at Lydiksen Elementary School, according to police. He was wearing a red jacket over a black shirt with blue jeans, police said.

The boy is described as standing 5 feet tall, 80 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911 or 925-931-5100.